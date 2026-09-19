Sunita Ahuja hugs Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek’s twin boys as they touch her feet out of respect

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja shared a heartwarming moment with her nephew Krushna Abhishek’s family as she arrived at his residence for Ganpati darshan on Friday.

The visit saw Krushna’s twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang, warmly welcoming their grandmother and touching her feet as a mark of respect for their elder.

As soon as Sunita entered the house, the twins went up to her and sought her blessings by touching her feet. Sunita, in turn, showered affection on her grandchildren, making the festive gathering a special family moment.

She later also greeted Kashmera and Krushna with the same love.

For the occasion, Sunita looked elegant in a yellow printed saree with a red border, paired with traditional jewellery and flowers adorning her hair. Kashmera Shah opted for a blue embellished lehenga with a matching choli, while Krushna was dressed in a pearl white kurta. The family posed together amid the Ganpati celebrations at the residence.

The family moment comes a few months after Sunita’s emotional reunion with Krushna and Kashmera on the reality show ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Season 3.

Sunita had made a surprise appearance on the show and met the couple’s twin sons for the first time after years of estrangement.

Sunita had earlier spoken about the reunion, saying that she had decided to let go of the past and forgive Krushna and Kashmera.

She described meeting her grandchildren as an especially emotional moment as the family rift had lasted for around 14 years.

For the uninitiated, Sunita is Krushna Abhishek's Mami, the wife of his uncle and Bollywood superstar Govinda.

–IANS

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