Sunil Pal takes a cryptic dig at Alia Bhatt after ‘India’ Got Latent 2’ appearance

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) It seems Alia Bhatt’s appearance as a guest on Samay Raina’s “India’s Got Latent” Season 2 has not gone down well with comedian Sunil Pal as he took a dig at the Bollywood star on social media.

Sunil took to his official Facebook page, where he wrote in Hindi: “Jahaan hai gaaliya, wahaan hai Alia.”

The comment on Alia has come after Samay revisited his “aap brush kyun nahi karte?” comment in the premiere episode of the show featuring Alia and Sharvari. The two actresses were on the show to promote their upcoming film “Alpha.”

The comedian asked a contestant what toothpaste she uses and when he gets an answer, Samay replies with: “Give that to Sunil Pal also”.

Alia is seen laughing and then says that she saw the episode featuring Samay with Sunil on Kapil Sharma’s laughter show.

However, it is not known why Sunil Pal dropped a comment for Alia.

Talking about the beef between Sunil Pal and Samay, which dates back to last year, it all started when Sunil criticised Samay for using explicit language in the first edition off “India’s Got Latent”, which streamed on YouTube.

Samay then came out with his stand up special titled, Still Alive, where he described Sunil as "insecure" and "frustrated".

Meanwhile, talking about Alia's next “Alpha” is directed by Shiv Rawail. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles with Hrithik Roshan appearing in an extended cameo appearance.

After the first episode of “India’s Got Latent” aired, Samay took everyone by surprise after he shared an ad campaign with actor-producer Mukesh Khanna.

The unexpected advertisement came months after the actor-filmmaker bashed the comedian over the explicit language used in his YouTube show “India’s Got Latent” and making fun of the character “Shaktimaan.”

It was in April, when Mukesh Khanna had slammed Samay after the comedian took a dig at the actor-producer’s iconic 90s character Shaktimaan in his latest Still Alive show.

Mukesh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he said that Samay should sit on a donkey and tagged him as a “Kutte ki dum” (a dog’s tail).”

His statement had come days after Samay spoke about “irrelevant people” tried to grab the spotlight amid his India’s Got Latent controversy.

--IANS

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