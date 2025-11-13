A Nepal-like situation could arise if vote rigging takes place during Bihar vote counting, says RJD leader

Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) With voting for both phases of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections completed, all attention is now focussed on the counting of votes on November 14. However, even before the results, political temperatures in the state have risen sharply following a warning by RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh on Thursday that if any manipulation takes place during the vote-counting process Bihar could witness a Nepal-like situation.

Sunil Kumar Singh is a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and is the maternal uncle of Tejashwi Yadav.

Sunil Kumar Singh warned that if any manipulation takes place during the vote-counting process to influence victory or defeat, Bihar could witness a situation similar to that of Nepal, that would be difficult to handle.

“During the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the counting process was delayed by 4 to 5 hours. If the same were to be repeated tomorrow, either our candidate would come out from the counting centres or the Returning Officers,” Singh said.

He further asserted that any attempt at rigging or tampering with the election results would not be tolerated, adding that RJD workers would take to the streets in protest.

The RJD leader also alleged that some elements within the government might attempt to interfere in the counting process.

His remarks have triggered sharp reactions from the ruling NDA, whose leaders dismissed the statement as an act of frustration and fear of defeat.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal accused the RJD of attempting to incite unrest.

“There is a rule of law in Bihar,” Jaiswal said. “If RJD workers resort to arson or any kind of mischief, the administration will deal with it firmly. In an election, it is the people who give the mandate — and this time, the people of Bihar have given their mandate to the NDA. The RJD is feeling uneasy and is making provocative statements out of fear of defeat,” he said.

Sunil Kumar Singh’s remarks have once again placed him at the centre of a controversy, as he is known for his outspoken comments.

With just hours left before vote counting begins in Bihar at 8 am on Friday, his statement has heightened political tension in the state, even as both alliances brace for a fiercely contested result on November 14.

--IANS

ajk/rad