Babil Khan gives an insight into the post-packup scene after a night shoot

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan treated his Instagram family with an insight into the post-packup scene after a night shoot with his latest social media post.

The 'Logout' actor dropped a fun video on his Insta Stories where he and his team can be seen heading back home after concluding a fruitful night shift.

As they are all in the car, Babil, who is on the front seat, captured the rest of them dozing off in the backseat.

He further said that now he will be able to tell his mother that he worked really hard today.

The text overlay on the video went, "Night shoots. Ghar pe jaakar ma ko keh sakenge ki rooh-tod mehnat ki (sic)"

While it is not clear which project Babil is working on at the moment, in February, he was seen training in the martial art form Muay Thai in Thailand for his next.

A source close to the drama shared, “Babil spent time in Thailand through December and early January to train in Muay Thai in Thailand. He took various classes to learn the form of MMA that originates in Thailand.”

“He’s been prepping for this and it’s for a project that is soon upcoming but requires him to do intense training for a project that goes on floors mid 2026,” they added.

Babil is believed to share a very close bond with his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, whom he considers to be his "first best friend".

During Women's Day this year, he wished his mom with a heartfelt post that read, "The first best friend, The first connection, The first woman to set the precedent, for all the woman woman to come. My mother. For me. Happy woman’s day."

The 'Friday Night Plan' actor revealed that as he was trying to tag his mother to the post, he was unable to find her account. However, he later realized that he was searching with "mamma" instead of Sutapa Sikdar.

--IANS

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