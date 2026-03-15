March 15, 2026 10:55 AM हिंदी

Arsenal wins and Manchester City draws as Gunners stretch lead in Premier League

Arsenal wins and Manchester City draws as Gunners stretch lead in Premier League (Credit: X/Arsenal)

London, March 15 (IANS) Viktor Gyokeres scored a late goal as Arsenal scraped past Everton 2-0 with a result that opens a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City was held to a 1-1 draw away to West Ham.

Mikel Arteta's side struggled with a dogged Everton defense and although Arsenal had over 20 shots in the game, they only managed a handful on target, reported Xinhua.

Gyokeres finally put Arsenal in front from close range in the 89th minute after a cross from Max Dowman and the teenager gave the result extra sheen when he hit Arsenal's second in the 97th minute.

The goal allowed Dowman to make history as the youngest player to ever score in the Premier League, aged just 16 years and 73 days.

That win momentarily put Arsenal 10 points clear at the top of the table and piled the pressure on Manchester City ahead of its visit to play West Ham.

Bernardo Silva put Manchester City ahead in the 31st minute with an outrageous chip in at the far post of the West Ham goal, but Konstantinos Mavropanos levelled quickly with a thumping header that went in off the crossbar.

Manchester City rained shots in the West Ham goal, while West Ham failed to have another effort on target all game, but the visitors were denied by an excellent display from Mads Hermansen in the West Ham goal.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal after 18 minutes as Newcastle United won 1-0 away to Chelsea.

Chelsea had plenty of shots, but was guilty of some poor finishing with just three efforts on target all game.

Yankuba Minteh scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute as Brighton won 1-0 away to Sunderland, while Burnley and Bournemouth drew 0-0 in a game where the result reflected what was seen on the pitch.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Soni Razdan wishes daughter Alia Bhatt on the birthday eve with an adorable mother-daughter selfie

Soni Razdan wishes daughter Alia Bhatt on the birthday eve with an adorable mother-daughter selfie

Indian Wells Open: Medvedev ends Alcaraz’s run to set up blockbuster final with Sinner (Credit: X/ATP)

Indian Wells Open: Medvedev ends Alcaraz’s run to set up blockbuster final with Sinner

India raises alarm over minority safety in Bangladesh violence as figures surge

India raises alarm over minority safety in Bangladesh violence as figures surge

Terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in J&K’s Uri

Terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid on LoC in J&K’s Uri

Bangladesh: Jamaat-led alliance threatens agitation if Constitutional Reform Council not convened

Bangladesh: Jamaat-led alliance threatens agitation if Constitutional Reform Council not convened

ECI to hold press conference today, likely to announce election schedule for poll-bound states

ECI to hold press conference today, likely to announce election schedule for poll-bound states

Babil Khan gives an insight into the post-packup scene after a night shoot

Babil Khan gives an insight into the post-packup scene after a night shoot

Iran war: Domestic carriers cancel some flights to Gulf region on Sunday

Iran war: Domestic carriers cancel multiple flights to Gulf region on Sunday

Formula 1: Bahrain, Saudi Arabian Grands Prix canceled

Formula 1: Bahrain, Saudi Arabian Grands Prix canceled

Milind Soman on working in South vs Hindi industry: It's more relaxed, work is faster & seamless

Milind Soman on working in South vs Hindi industry: It's more relaxed, faster & seamless