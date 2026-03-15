Arsenal wins and Manchester City draws as Gunners stretch lead in Premier League

London, March 15 (IANS) Viktor Gyokeres scored a late goal as Arsenal scraped past Everton 2-0 with a result that opens a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Manchester City was held to a 1-1 draw away to West Ham.

Mikel Arteta's side struggled with a dogged Everton defense and although Arsenal had over 20 shots in the game, they only managed a handful on target, reported Xinhua.

Gyokeres finally put Arsenal in front from close range in the 89th minute after a cross from Max Dowman and the teenager gave the result extra sheen when he hit Arsenal's second in the 97th minute.

The goal allowed Dowman to make history as the youngest player to ever score in the Premier League, aged just 16 years and 73 days.

That win momentarily put Arsenal 10 points clear at the top of the table and piled the pressure on Manchester City ahead of its visit to play West Ham.

Bernardo Silva put Manchester City ahead in the 31st minute with an outrageous chip in at the far post of the West Ham goal, but Konstantinos Mavropanos levelled quickly with a thumping header that went in off the crossbar.

Manchester City rained shots in the West Ham goal, while West Ham failed to have another effort on target all game, but the visitors were denied by an excellent display from Mads Hermansen in the West Ham goal.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal after 18 minutes as Newcastle United won 1-0 away to Chelsea.

Chelsea had plenty of shots, but was guilty of some poor finishing with just three efforts on target all game.

Yankuba Minteh scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute as Brighton won 1-0 away to Sunderland, while Burnley and Bournemouth drew 0-0 in a game where the result reflected what was seen on the pitch.

--IANS

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