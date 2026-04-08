Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh extend full-support to Women's Reservation Bill, expect landslide positive changes

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood has reacted positively to the Women's Reservation Bill. Actor Suniel Shetty told IANS, “Anything and everything possible from a woman's perspective is very important be it education, reservation or protection, we should do everything for our women”.

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Raja Shivaji’, told IANS, “It's wonderful anything that happens in the nation for women I would always support that”.

Isha Kopikar said, “It's a good thing I am a feminist I always support anything related to women or women empowerment. It should happen by merit, be it for a man or a woman if they are good, they should be appreciated”.

Arya Babbar said, “I think it's a very good move it's good that they are doing it”.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra said, “I was not aware of the developments in this sphere, thank you for the information. I’m glad I know about it now”.

Women’s Reservation Bill, officially the 106th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023, will now come into effect. It mandates 33 per cent seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies. The bill also includes sub-reservation for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes within the quota. The implementation of the law is linked to the next delimitation exercise, which will occur after the first census conducted post-enactment.

With the bill. The government aims to improve women’s political representation in India, where female participation in legislatures has remained low, historically. The bill was first introduced in 1996 and saw multiple failed attempts before finally being passed by both houses of Parliament with broad political support. The law is seen as a significant structural reform in India’s democratic framework solidifying the electoral system of India. India has also become the first nation with a high quota for women in political structure.

--IANS

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