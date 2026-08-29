Suneeta Rao recalls how ‘Paree Hoon Main’ catapulted her onto the world stage: Rest is history

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Singer Suneeta Rao took a trip down memory lane as she recalled the journey of her iconic 1990s song ‘Paree Hoon Main’ and how its music video and television airplay transformed her career.

Suneeta took to Instagram, where she shared a magazine cover photo of herself for her 1991 album ‘Dhuan’. She shared how the song’s popularity on music channels helped her gain the world stage.

She wrote: “The year was 1995. My album “Dhuan” was released in 1991 into oblivion. Until in 1993, with the arrival of MTV, I released a music video of one of my songs. Little did I know that the airplay on this channel, followed by high rotation on another one called Channel V, and ultimately my performance at the Filmfare awards of the same song, would catapult me onto the world stage.”

Suneeta added: “Yes. You guessed right. The song was none other than “ Paree Hoon Main”! This photograph was part of the Dhuan album promo shoot. The brilliant make up of Mickey Contractor (the wild bindi was a happy mistake which became my style statement!) and photography by Apu Sista gave me this magical look which conveyed both the innocence and sensuality of the song. And the rest is history #pareehoonmain #indipop #suneetarao #90smusic.”

Rao started her career with the song Suneeta Senorita in 1989. She became popular with the song "Paree Hoon main".

She released a Hindi pop album entitled Dhuan in 1991 with Gramophone Company India, which sold over 75,000 copies, with music by Lesle Lewis. The song and video of "Paree" from the album made Suneeta Rao a household name, leading the press to affectionately crown her the "Paree of the Masses".

Her early association with A. R. Rahman was "Adi Paru Mangatha", from the 1994 Tamil film May Madham.

Two videos that hit the screen were for the songs "Dehka Dehka" and "Kesariya", two folksy upbeat tracks that reinstated Rao at the top of the charts. She then released a new single and music video entitled "Chhoti Chhoti Baatein" as part of the Magnasound album A Reason To Smile on the occasion of 50 years of Indian Independence.

She also featured in a group song in the album called "Wajah Muskurane Ki".

--IANS

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