Sundeep Kishen-starrer 'Super Subbu' to premiere on OTT on July 2

Chennai, June 15 (IANS) The makers of director Mallik Ram's eagerly awaited offbeat comedy Telugu series 'Super Subbu', featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead, on Monday announced that series will premiere on OTT on July 2 this year.

Netflix India, the OTT platform on which the web series is to be streamed, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement.

Marking its first Telugu original series on the platform, Super Subbu follows Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao (alias) Subbu, an earnest young man whose life flips upside down when he lands a job as a sex education officer in a village called Maakipur.

Armed with no experience, a lesson plan and a calling to educate these villagers, he soon finds himself navigating a whirlwind of curiosity, chaos, and conversations that rarely stay within four walls. For Subbu, this short-term posting turns into a life-changing experience! But there’s one question that he needs to answer for himself – is he willing to risk his love, family and career as he attempts to survive this new normal?

Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill, “Super Subbu is a delightful comedy with heart, brought to life by endearing characters and the vibrant world of a village, Maakipur. Through a refreshing and humorous narrative, director Mallik Ram opens up conversations around topics such as sex education and consent, grounding them in authentic and hilarious experiences as the innocent Subbu sets out to find his place in the world as a sex education teacher."

She further said, "Led by Sundeep Kishan alongside Mithila Palkar, Murali Sharma, Maanasa Choudhary and the legendary Brahmanandam, the multi-generational ensemble brings forth brilliant performances. As our first Telugu Original Series, Super Subbu brings together everything we look for in a great story – a distinct local voice, themes that resonate far beyond its setting, and warmth and laughs you will remember long after the show is over.”

Talking about the series, creator and director Mallik Ram said, “With Super Subbu, we wanted to tell a story that is fun and full of heart while also making conversations around topics like sex education feel less taboo. Humour became the best way to do that because laughter instantly breaks the discomfort. At the centre of all the chaos is a very innocent and relatable character, Subbu, trying to find his place in the world. The series also explores family dynamics, generational gaps, and relationships. Having such a fantastic cast across generations and borders brought so much personality and charm to the world of Maakipur, and we’re excited for audiences across the world to step into this quirky little village.”

Written by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti, and Shivani Dhobal, produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati, with Chilaka Productions, 'Super Subbu' will also star Get Up Srinu, Maanasa Choudhary, Jeevan and Brahmanandam.

--IANS

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