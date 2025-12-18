December 18, 2025 11:06 PM हिंदी

Sumit Nagal seals golden-point thriller as AOS Eagles soar at World Tennis League

Sumit Nagal seals golden-point thriller as AOD Eagles soar at World Tennis League, which continued its India debut at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium on Thursday. Photo credit: WTL

Bengaluru, Dec 18 (IANS) Sumit Nagal defeated Dhakshineswar Suresh in a golden-point decider to help AOS Eagles defeat Aussie Mavericks Kites as Bengaluru was treated to another day of high-octane tennis in the World Tennis League (WTL), which continued its India debut at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium on Thursday.

A men’s singles showdown between Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh headlined the first match of the day between AOS Eagles and Aussie Mavericks Kites. It wasn’t just a clash between India’s leading singles star and his challenger, but also a clash of styles. While Nagal is a true-blue counter-puncher, Suresh, standing tall at 6’5, is already known for his big serves and attacking game.

After going toe-to-toe in the set, Nagal and Suresh delivered the first tie-break of the tournament so far. At 6-6 in the breaker, WTL’s deciding ‘golden point’ rule kicked into gear. Nagal won the point, game, and set to complete the clean sweep for the Eagles, who soared to a 25-13 victory.

Paula Badosa had set the tone for the Eagles, as she overpowered Marta Kostyuk 6-1 in the opening set. Badosa, the 2025 Australian Open semi-finalist, has been afflicted with injury in the second half of the season but was at her stroke-making best against the Ukrainian on Thursday.

The Spaniard continued the dominant run as she combined with Gael Monfils for a successful and entertaining set in the mixed doubles. Monfils’ athleticism and touch, and Badosa’s firepower from the baseline helped them upstage Suresh and Marta Kostyuk 6-3. In the men’s doubles, Monfils-Nagal overcame Suresh-Nick Kyrgios 6-3.

The WTL, which is in its fourth season, has given the Indian audience a unique view of some of the biggest names in the sport. While the tennis has been top-notch, players have opened up in the fun, relaxed atmosphere, giving a glimpse into their personalities. Australian maverick Kyrgios has been a team player to the core, while Badosa and Monfils have danced their way to success.

Four franchises are competing this year and will play each other once in a round-robin format before the top two qualify for the final.

Each tie consists of four sets – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and women’s/mixed doubles. Victory is decided by the number of games won, with each game won counting for one point.

Results:

AOS Eagles vs Aussie Mavericks Kites 25-13

Paula Badosa (Eagles) bt Marta Kostyuk (Kites) 6-1

Paula Badosa-Gael Monfils (Eagles) bt Dhakshineswar Suresh-Marta Kostyuk (Kites) 6-3

Sumit Nagal-Gael Monfils (Eagles) bt Nick Kyrgios-Dhakshineswar Suresh (Kites) 6-3

Sumit Nagal (Eagles) bt Dhakshineswar Suresh (Kites) 7-6

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy dares KCR to debate on river water allocation (Photo: IANS)

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy dares KCR to debate on river water allocation

Dommaraju Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi lead Alaskan Knights to first win; Alireza Firouzja takes Continental Kings to top of the table in Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL) in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: Gukesh, Arjun lead Alaskan Knights to first win; Alireza Firouzja takes Continental Kings to top

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan recalls what his meals were like in his younger days

Amitabh Bachchan recalls what his meals were like in his younger days

Hrithik Roshan doesn’t want people to read this book

Hrithik Roshan doesn’t want people to read this book

Mammootty's visit to sets of Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' thrills unit (Photo Credit: Wayfarer Films/X)

Mammootty's visit to sets of Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' thrills unit

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue winning run, beat Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri to lead Group B in World Tour Finals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Thursday. Photo credit: BWF Photos

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag continue winning run, beat Alfian/Fikri to lead Group B in World Tour Finals

Kriti Kharbanda says ‘all she can think about is “pani puri”,’ expresses love for the snack

Kriti Kharbanda says ‘all she can think about is “pani puri”,’ expresses love for the snack

Sumit Nagal seals golden-point thriller as AOD Eagles soar at World Tennis League, which continued its India debut at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium on Thursday. Photo credit: WTL

Sumit Nagal seals golden-point thriller as AOS Eagles soar at World Tennis League

Pakistan: Activist seeks intl intervention over brother’s forced disappearance in Balochistan

Pakistan: Activist seeks intl intervention over brother’s forced disappearance in Balochistan

​Bangladesh: Awami League warns of rising violence ahead of February elections (File image)

​Bangladesh: Awami League warns of rising violence ahead of February elections