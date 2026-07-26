Sumanth-starrer Newton's Third Law trailer promises a hard-hitting investigative thriller set in the late nineties!

Hyderabad, July 26 (IANS) The makers of director Rajesh Karna's eagerly awaited Telugu investigative thriller 'Newton's Third Law', featuring actor Sumanth in the lead, have now released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Telugu star Nagarjuna, who shared the trailer of the film, on his X timeline, wrote, "#Newtons3rdLaw is OUT NOW! Every action has a consequence... so true!!In Theatres from July 31. Watch the trailer now... all the best @iSumanth and team."

The trailer makes it evident that the story is set in the year 1999. A voice over says, "Even now, you have the time to correct the mistakes you did. Not everybody gets that opportunity."

A police officer is seen telling Sumanth, "It is an accident case. But we don't know if it is an accident or a murder." Sumanth, who plays a character called Vasudev, is then seen inquiring a person, "What actually happened last night?"

Meanwhile, two youths, who are in college, are seen having a telephonic conversation, with one of them telling the other that there is a small job and if they complete it, they will be paid Rs 20,000.

The trailer then shows a person, holding a revolver, saying, "They say that on every grain of rice that is grown, the name of the person who is to consume it, will be written. If that is true, then, the bullets too will the names of the people they will kill."

The trailer also gives away the fact that Jagapathi Babu plays a character called Mercury. He is shown shooting and killing people while Sumanth, the person investigating a series of crimes, racks his brains to figure out if they are connected and if so, how.

On the whole, the trailer gives the impression that the film will be an engaging and intelligent investigative thriller.

The film, apart from Sumanth Yarlagadda and Jagapathi Babu, will also feature a number of actors including Avasarala Srinivas, Ravi Varma, Shelley N Kumar, Trinadh Varma, Neha Pathan, Pandit Goutham,Harini Rao Gaganam, Rupesh Marrapu and Abhinayanaa.

Written & Directed by Rajesh Karna, the film has been produced by Harish Kohirkar. Cinematography for the film is by Veda Vyas Gottipati. Music for the film is by Sinjith Yerramilli and editing is by Anil Pasala. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Wing Chun Anji.

--IANS

mkr/