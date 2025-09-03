September 03, 2025 11:11 PM हिंदी

Sukant Kadam achieves World No. 1 ranking in SL4 para badminton category

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Indian para-badminton star Sukant Kadam has soared to the prestigious World No. 1 ranking in the SL4 category, a magnificent milestone marking the first time he has reached the summit of the global rankings. This achievement reflects his relentless dedication and consistent top-tier performances in international competitions over recent years.

Sukant’s rise to the top is backed by a series of remarkable performances, including multiple medals at the World Para Badminton Championships and Asian Para Games. Recently, he clinched the gold medal at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025, further boosting his confidence and world ranking.

Looking ahead, Sukant is gearing up for the upcoming China Para-Badminton International 2025, targeting another strong showing to sustain his World No.1 status and to gain invaluable experience ahead of future major events. His ambition extends toward the 2026 Asian Games, where he aspires to bring home gold and elevate India’s standing further in para badminton.

Speaking about his journey and future goals, Sukant Kadam said, “Reaching World No. 1 is a dream come true, and it motivates me to push harder in my training every day. China Para-Badminton International 2025 is a great opportunity to test myself against the best, and I am focused on maintaining this form to perform my best at the Asian Games next year. I want to keep making India proud and inspire the next generation of para athletes. I want to sincerely thank my coaches, Nikhil Kanetkar and Mayank Gole, for their continuous support and guidance, and the entire team for standing with me throughout this journey."

--IANS

hs/bsk/

