Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis felicitates captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube after T20 WC glory

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube at his residence.

The Chief Minister, who was also accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis, appreciated Team India’s remarkable triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

"Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Sir felicitated Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube, appreciating Team India’s remarkable triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. A proud moment celebrating India’s cricketing excellence," the Mumbai Cricket Association posted the visual from the meeting on Instagram.

Dube also shared the glimpses of his meeting with the Chief Minister on Instagram with a caption, "Honoured to meet Honourable Chief Minister @devendra_fadnavis sir and Mrs @amruta.fadnavis maam. A special moment and truly encouraging."

Led superbly by Captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team displayed a brand of fearless and dynamic cricket throughout the tournament. Combining explosive batting, disciplined bowling and outstanding fielding, the team maintained consistency across all phases of the competition and rose to the occasion in the most demanding moments

India exorcised the demons of 2023, when they had lost the ODI World Cup final at the very stadium, as they defeated New Zealand by 96 runs. It culminated a brilliant run at the tournament, as India have lost just one match in the last two T20 World Cups.

New Zealand were blown away by the power-packed Indian batting line-up, who posted 255/5, the highest total at a T20 World Cup final. In response, the BlackCaps folded at 159 in 19 overs.

India’s triumph marks a historic achievement as the team successfully defends the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, becoming the first side in the history of the tournament to retain the trophy. The victory also carries special significance as India became the first nation to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on home soil, making the occasion even more memorable for millions of fans.

