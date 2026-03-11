Devoleena Bhattacharjee recalls time caring for her mother’s schizophrenia attacks from a young age of 11

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently opened her heart out about the hardships she faced during her childhood, further revealing how she had to take on responsibilities at a very young age due to her mother’s health issues.

Speaking about her difficult times while growing up, the actress, on the podcast show with Rashami Desai, shared that when she was just 11 years old and the eldest one out of her three siblings, when she would often take her mother to the hospital by herself whenever she suffered from a schizophrenia attack.

With no one else around to guide her, Devoleena said she had to learn everything on her own.

Right from ensuring that her mother took her medicines on time to sometimes mixing medicines in food when her mother resisted taking them, the actress said she learnt it all at a very young age.

Speaking about those difficult years, Devoleena shared how she had to unknowingly step into tough responsibilities at an age when most children are still dependent on their parents.

“My mother used to feel that whenever she had an attack or she was sick, she had to be taken to the hospital. I was just 11 years old then,” she said.

Talking about her mother’s health struggles, the actress added, “If you look at my mother’s journey, you will see what a single woman has done. My mother is not a normal lady, she has a lot of health issues, especially since my father passed away many years ago."

"My mother takes at least 18–19 medicines a day. She has diabetes, she has BP, she has thyroid, and she is also a little schizophrenic.”

She elaborated, “Schizophrenia is like an illusion, they feel someone is talking to them. We cannot see anyone, but they feel that someone is there and speaking to them.”

Devoleena further revealed how she had to find ways to ensure her mother took her medicines even when she refused.

“In the beginning, I had to mix the medicines in food because she would refuse to take them. No one taught me how to handle all this. When you don’t have anyone, you grow up on your own. You become smart and mature on your own at a very young age,” she said.

Despite the numerous challenges and a tough childhood, Devoleena spoke with immense pride and love about her mother’s strength.

She credited her mother for raising three children single-handedly after her father’s demise.

“If a mother does not save money or plan her investments, then raising three children is not a joke. We were very young when my father passed away. Luckily, my mother used to work. She built a house and owns three houses today. She raised three children, got us educated and graduated, and later saw us get married and settle in life,” she said.

Devoleena also shared that the quality of financial planning and saving came from her mother.

She mentioned that despite battling multiple health conditions and taking numerous medications daily, her mother ensured that the family remained stable and secure as a single mother.

Talking about Devoleena, the actress has been a part of the television industry for almost 15 years.

The actress roast to fame with her character Gopi bahu in the hit television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

