Kohli starts preparations for IPL 2026; RCB say, 'run machine looks well oiled'

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli has started his preparations for the upcoming 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to begin on March 28.

Kohli shared a video of himself hitting powerful shots in the nets as he began training. The 39-year-old appeared in good form as he picked up the bat and smacked some impressive hits at the training centre in the United Kingdom.

In the video that he shared on Instagram, Kohli can be seen sweating it out in the indoor nets, and he captioned the post "IPL 2026" with a sandclock emoticon.

The franchise also shared the video, writing, "The run machine looks well oiled. Let’s start #IPL2026 already."

They also made a special edit for the iconic cricketer, who completed 18 years with the franchise on Wednesday and is set for his 19th edition with the side.

Sharing the post, RCB wrote, "19 seasons, 1 team, 1 legendary name. From a promising youngster in 2008 to an irreplaceable icon of the franchise. #OnThisDay 18 years ago, we signed Virat Kohli through the U-19 Player Draft at the first ever #IPLAuction. Years later, the journey continues with the same passion, the same loyalty, and the same King inspiring all the way."

Kohli played a vital role in RCB's ending their IPL title drought in 2025. In the previous season, he was the team's top run-scorer, scoring 657 runs in 15 innings with a strike rate of 144.71.

The Bengaluru-based franchise edged out Punjab Kings by six runs in the final, successfully defending a target of 191. Kohli was the leading scorer for his team in the match, contributing a key 43 runs off 35 balls.

Having retired from both Tests and T20Is, Kohli is now active in only one format across international cricket: the ODIs. While he retired from the longest format of the game last year, the former Indian captain retired from T20Is after India’s World Cup victory in 2024, on the day of the final, where they defeated South Africa in Barbados.

