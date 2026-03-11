Palash Sen enjoys a Marathi meal in London

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Singer and actor Palash Sen recently gave fans a glimpse of his London trip, where he was seen enjoying a Marathi meal along with his nephews while exploring the city.

Sharing a series of pictures and videos from his visit, the musician documented umpteen number of moments from his travel diaries.

Taking to social media account, Palash wrote, “Memories of the last 2 days of my London trip.. From hanging out at random telephone booths and old benches, to breathing in fresh air… From recording Dhoom 25 at Abbey Road Studios, to having a Marathi Meal with my nephews.”

He added, “From taking the Underground to crashing in my bed.. From playing with Bruno to rejoicing India’s victory at Lord’s.. These are the things I don't and I can't do in India.. So I've been like an excited kid.. But just like all the kids, it's time for me to go back home.. Job well done, Boys played well..P.S. I also only believe in Jassi Bhai.. Game changer player he is.”

In the first picture, the singer is seen leaning against a classic red British telephone booth. Another picture shows him walking across a zebra crossing on a London street.

In another click, Palash is seen posing outside the iconic Phoenix theatre in London, while one of the pictures shows him enjoying a meal with his nephews at a restaurant, where they appear to be relishing traditional Maharashtrian dishes.

The singer also shared a glimpse from a busy railway station, and in another moment from the trip, Palash was seen inside a music studio posing with a friend near a large mixing console.

One of the pictures shows him standing outside the legendary Abbey Road Studios, a historic place closely associated with the iconic band The Beatles.

The last picture from the series shows Palash relaxing on a bed after what appears to be after a long day of exploring London.

For the uninitiated, Palash Sen rose to prominence as the frontman of the Indian pop-rock band Euphoria and gained massive popularity with songs such as “Maeri,” “Dhoom Pichak Dhoom,” “Ab Na Jaa,”, “Phir Dhoom,” and many more.

His song “Maeri” continues to remain one of the most beloved Indian pop tracks.

A few days ago, Palash had shared a note explaining the meaning and essence behind the song.

“Maaeri ke liye kya caption likhun? This song is etched forever in your hearts and memories.. The song is about a story I told my Maa, who is my anchor, my backbone and my world.. I truly believe the world is an incredible place because of incredible women.”

He added, “Though I sing about a heartbreak, but she was worth each bit of my love, and this song is worth each bit of your love.. Cherish each woman in your life and in this world.. Respect them, love them, and care for them.. We are all here because of them.”

