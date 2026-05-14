Sugar export ban welcomed by traders in Rajasthan, gives relief to local consumers

Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Sugar traders across Rajasthan have welcomed the Central government's decision to impose a temporary ban on sugar exports till September, calling it a timely move aimed at ensuring adequate domestic supply and stabilising prices in the local market.

Traders from Sikar, Sri Ganganagar and Ajmer said the decision would help maintain sugar availability across the country and prevent any sharp rise in prices, especially during the ongoing wedding season and summer months when demand for sugar increases significantly.

In Sikar, local wholesale and retail sugar traders described the Centre's move as a commendable step in the interest of consumers and the domestic market.

Traders said that halting sugar exports would ensure sufficient availability of sugar in the country and help keep prices under control.

They added that sugar consumption rises sharply during summers because of increased use in sweets, sherbets and other food items.

According to them, continued exports during this period could have created pressure on domestic supply and impacted market prices.

Speaking to IANS, local traders said the decision would provide economic relief to the common public and help maintain balance in the market.

In Sri Ganganagar, members of the Good Sugar Merchants Association also welcomed the Centre's move.

Joint Secretary Kamal Middha termed the decision beneficial for domestic consumers and traders alike.

Association President Kalicharan Agrawal, Vice President Sitaram Goyal and Secretary Suresh Garg said that maintaining sufficient sugar stock within the country was essential to avoid shortages and price fluctuations.

The traders noted that states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are major sugar-producing regions, and restricting exports for the next four months would strengthen domestic supply chains.

They also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote local products, along with the decision to curb sugar exports, would support domestic industries and improve the economic condition of local businesses.

Meanwhile, sugar traders in Ajmer also praised the Union government's decision, calling it an important step in the interest of both consumers and the market.

Traders there said the Union government's timely intervention would help maintain stable prices and ensure uninterrupted availability of sugar in the coming months.

They expressed hope that the market would remain balanced and consumers would not face any shortage.

Manmohan Singh and Harish, both sugar traders from Ajmer, said the decision reflected the Union government's commitment to ensuring availability of essential commodities and protecting consumer interests.

--IANS

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