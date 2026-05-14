May 15, 2026 12:21 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Arshdeep's banter with Tilak Varma borders on racism, claim reports

Arshdeep Singh's banter with Tilak Varma borders on racism, claim reports

Dharamshala, May 14 (IANS) Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has found himself at the centre of controversy once again after a video featuring Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma went viral on social media on Thursday, multiple reports have claimed.

The video, reportedly shared on Snapchat by Arshdeep as banter between players, showed the left-arm fast bowler joking with Tilak Varma during an informal interaction. During the exchange, Arshdeep appeared to call Tilak “andhere”, a Hindi word commonly associated with darkness. He later joked that the batter should apply sunscreen.

The clip also featured Mumbai Indians player Naman Dhir, whom Arshdeep referred to as the real “noor” from Punjab, with “noor” meaning light. As Naman explained the word to Tilak, the batter replied that he already uses sunscreen.

Although the conversation appeared casual and light-hearted among the players, the video quickly sparked criticism online. Several social media users flayed Arshdeep for his remarks that carried racist undertones.

Some users described the comments as 'insensitive', while others questioned whether such humour was appropriate for public figures with a large online following.

The controversy has once again drawn attention to cricketers’ social media activity and the growing scrutiny around online content shared by players during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

This is not the first instance of Arshdeep being involved in controversy for his online activity. A vlog posted on his YouTube channel had previously drawn a massive reaction after Yuzvendra Chahal was captured vaping inside a plane in it.

Reports have previously suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had circulated fresh guidelines for IPL players, support staff, and team officials regarding behaviour on social media and off the field.

The advisory reportedly included instructions related to player conduct, guest access at team hotels, anti-corruption measures, smoking and vaping rules, and the display of accreditation cards.

Arshdeep, who is known for his active social media presence and behind-the-scenes content, enjoys a massive following online with more than six million followers on Instagram.

--IANS

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