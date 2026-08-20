Sudhir Mishra says his new film starring Manoj Bajpayee sheds light on 21 days in life of Mahatma Gandhi during independence

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who has helmed the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film starring Manoj Bajpayee, has said that the film focuses on the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence.

The film also marks his return to the big screen, and blends a deeply personal human story with the scale of India's independence, offering an intimate, and moving perspective on a chapter of Indian independence history.

Talking about the film, Sudhir Mishra shared, “This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history, the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence”.

In a historic career first, Manoj Bajpayee will essay the role of Mahatma Gandhi, bringing his trademark intensity and nuance to a deeply human depiction of the leader. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla.

The director added, “At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the center of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away. But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself. While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path”.

The film is bankrolled by Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films like ‘Mulk’, ‘Article 15’, and ‘Thappad’. It is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under A Benaras Mediaworks production and presented by NH Studioz.

--IANS

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