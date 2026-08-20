Prasoon Joshi reflects on his longstanding creative bond with Amitabh Bachchan on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18’

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Lyricist, poet, and writer Prasoon Joshi recently appeared on “Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18” alongside singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

The appearance gave the acclaimed lyricist an opportunity to reflect on his longstanding creative association with Bachchan, with whom he has collaborated on films, advertising campaigns, and social initiatives over the years. Speaking about their association, Prasoon said, “Being part of this iconic show has been especially memorable for me. Amitabh Bachchan sir and I have had the privilege of working together over many years on films, brand campaigns, and social initiatives, and we have always shared a deep affection for poetry and our Hindi language.”

Talking about the experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan, he added, “But to sit across from him in the world of Kaun Banega Crorepati and share a conversation felt entirely different. Familiar in some ways, yet completely unique and a memory I will carry with me for a long time.”

Reflecting on his experience of being on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Prasoon mentioned, “We spend so much of our lives searching for answers. But sitting across from Mr Amitabh Bachchan, in that iconic chair, you begin to realize that perhaps life is shaped just as much by the questions. That is what has always fascinated me about Kaun Banega Crorepati. Every person who sits in that chair brings a different life to it, different memories, different struggles, different dreams.”

Drawing a comparison between the questions posed on the show and the challenges people encounter in life, he reflected on how both require us to find answers through our own experiences and journeys.

The writer added, “Aur shayad zindagi bhi kuch aisi hi hai. Sawaal sabke saamne aate hain, lekin jawaab hum apne apne safar se dhoondhte hain.” (“And perhaps life is much the same. Questions come before all of us, but we find our answers through our own individual journeys. ”)

Prasoon Joshi also spoke about how the season’s theme, ‘Sochna Padega,' resonated with him, highlighting the importance of pausing, reflecting, and thinking before arriving at an answer. “Perhaps the most interesting moment is when we stop assuming we already know and say, ‘Sochna Padega.’ Because in that moment lies the possibility of another answer, another perspective, another way of seeing.”

“Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18” airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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