Seema Sajdeh shares ‘little things, big love’ moments with sons

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Fashion designer and entrepreneur Seema Sajdeh offered a glimpse into the little moments that bring her joy.

She shared a series of candid pictures on social media, featuring her sons, other few moments and her pet.

Sharing the carousel, Seema kept the caption simple and heartfelt: “Little things. Big love. A few of my favs.”

The first picture shows Seema posing with her two young boys, with the trio seen posing close together for a candid family moment.

The carousel also includes a picture of her pet dog, along with a few other personal yet candid moments.

Seema has often spoken about the importance of her children in her life, particularly after her separation from actor-producer Sohail Khan.

The former couple, who got married in 1998, parted ways after more than two decades of marriage and their divorce was finalised in 2022. They have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, and continue to co-parent them.

Their relationship was recently in news and making headlines following their appearance together on the reality show “Alliance”. Seema had entered the show as a wildcard contestant, while Sohail was already part of the reality format.

Sohail, while speaking about Seema's entry into “Alliance”, said that he had lived with her for 25 years and took responsibility for any mistakes in their relationship, further calling her a wonderful lady.

Seema and Sohail's love story began in the 1990s. The two reportedly eloped and married in 1998. They later welcomed their two sons. After 24 years of marriage, they announced their separation and subsequently divorced in 2022.

Seema's journey also became familiar to audiences through the reality series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”. She was part of the show's original cast, which also featured Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

–IANS

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