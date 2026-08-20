August 20, 2026 2:36 PM हिंदी

Shazahn Padamsee says her debut single captures evolution of her understanding of love

Shazahn Padamsee says her debut single captures evolution of her understanding of love

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Shazahn Padamsee, who has released her debut single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’, has said that the song traces the evolution of her understanding of love.

The actress is now exploring a new facet of her artistry as she makes her singing debut with her first original song. The song reflects an emotional journey through love, from seeking reassurance and emotional dependence to discovering a deeper, more secure understanding of what love truly means.

Talking about her musical debut, the actress said, “Music has always been a very personal form of expression for me, so making ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ feels incredibly special. The song comes from a very honest place and reflects how my understanding of love has evolved. Until now, I’ve largely been part of other people’s stories. Raatan Kaaliyaan is different, it is my story, told from the heart”.

“For the first time, I’m not just the voice or performer, but the scriptwriter of my own journey, putting my life, experiences and honest reflections into music”, she added.

At its heart, the song explores the idea that love is not about filling a void, but about finding a connection that gives you the freedom and safety to be your most authentic self.

With ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’, the actress opens the door to a new creative chapter, bringing together her artistic sensibility and her love for music in a way that is intimate, honest and deeply personal.

--IANS

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