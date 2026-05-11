Sudhanshu Trivedi defends PM Modi’s austerity appeal, poses three questions ​

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday asked the Opposition parties to rise above the ‘politics of malice’ and also urged them not to cross the line of national interest, in their zeal for opposition to the Modi government.​

Trivedi’s pointed advice to the Opposition came after the latter raised a hue and cry over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public appeal to curb reliance on foreign produce, reduce fuel consumption, postpone foreign travel, consume homegrown products, and more.​

Opposition parties, led by LoP Rahul Gandhi, claimed that PM Modi’s appeal to the public to exercise Covid-era-like restraint showed the abject failure of his policies and also the shifting of accountability to the public.​

Responding to the Opposition’s charge, the BJP RS MP asked three questions of political rivals while asserting that it was an unprecedented crisis emanating from West Asia and facing the world, not just India.​

“Let the opposition tell us, which region of the world is not currently grappling with economic, strategic, or energy crises?” he asked.​

His second poser read, “We want to ask the opposition: Are you in favor of ensuring India's future economic and energy security or not?”​

And, lastly, he asked, “Just as the opposition wants to create anarchy in the social and political spheres, does it similarly want to create disorder in the economic and energy sectors?”​

Sudhanshu Trivedi said the world is grappling with an unprecedented global crisis, not just a security crisis but also an economic and energy crisis.​

He further said, “Petroleum prices in America have risen by 20-40 per cent, in Europe by 20-40 per cent, and in African countries by up to 60 per cent. At such a time, if the Prime Minister has appealed to spend foreign exchange with frugality, keeping in mind the future of the countrymen and urging vigilance, alertness, and caution, then it is essential for the economic and energy security of all of us.”​

Terming the Opposition’s accusations as regrettable, he stated, “At this time of global crisis, the opposition should rise above its politics of malice. What the Prime Minister has said is the duty of the government.”​

“Opposition is once again making the same mistake, when in opposing the government, BJP, and Prime Minister Modi, it reaches the limits of being anti-national,” he added.​

--IANS

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