Sudhakar Reddy, Muralidhar Goud-starrer 'Pallaburusu’ to hit screens on August 14; first look out!

Hyderabad, July 17 (IANS) Director Uday Chauhan's upcoming comedy drama, 'Pallaburusu', featuring actors Sudhakar Reddy and Murlidhar Goud in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on August 14, its makers announced on Friday, even as they released the first look poster of the film.

Sources in the know claim the Telugu film will deliver a refreshing, laugh-out-loud blend of comedy and drama and say that audiences will be able to enjoy the cultural essence of the region in which the film is set in.

The film will feature Sudhakar Reddy and Muralidhar Goud as father and son respectively. It will also feature Prajwal Yadma and Gomathy Reddy in pivotal roles.

The first-look poster features the two lead characters seated back-to-back on a giant toothbrush resembling a balancing scale outside a district courtroom.

The feature film is written and directed by Uday Chauhan, and is presented and produced jointly by Annapurna Studios and EPIC Studios. Aditya Pittie and Vivek Krishnani serve as producers for EPIC Studios.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the release date of the film and also share its first look poster, production house Annapurna Studios said, "What is Pallaburusu? The questions end here... and the fun begins. Presenting the First Look and Title Glimpse of Pallaburusu. Witness a quirky entertainer that promises laughter, chaos & a lot more in cinemas From August 14, 2026. Written and directed by @dir_udaychauhan. Produced by @AnnapurnaStdios and @EPICStudiosMov."

Backed by a stellar technical lineup, Pallaburusu brings together top-tier talent to ensure a visually and aurally rich cinematic experience. The film features cinematography by Vinod K Bangari, music composed by Pawan CH, and production design by Kshitij Jeevan Randhir.

The film will have editing by Srujana Adusumilli and Vishnu Preserver as its choreographer. Princi Vaidh has served as the costume designer for this film, which has Adhip Iyer as its creative producer. Lyrics for the songs in the film are by Suresh Gangula.

--IANS

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