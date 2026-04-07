April 07, 2026 9:31 AM हिंदी

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy mourns the loss of her brother

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy mourns the loss of her brother

Mumbai , April 7 (IANS) Actress-turned-author Suchitra Krishnamoorthy is going through a deeply difficult phase at her personal end, as her brother has passed away.

The actress took to her social media account to share the unfortunate news and also express her grief.

She wrote, “For

My Parents

Venkatanarasimha Krishnamoorthi

Dr Sulochana Krishnamoorthi

My Sister

Sujata Kumar

&

My Brother

Dr Sudhakar Krishnamurti

Forever in their guiding light…”

In the caption, she wrote, “Updated the dedication page today.

Never thought I’d have to do it this soon.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthy has, in several interviews, always spoken fondly of her brother.

Reportedly, he lived in Hyderabad with his family and would frequently travel to Mumbai to support his sister.

Reports suggest that he was the only immediate family member from her close-knit family who was alive until now.

The actress, over the years, already faced immense personal loss.

Her sister and actress, Sujata Kumar, passed away in 2018 after battling cancer.

Sujata was known for her role in English Vinglish, where she played the elder sister of Sridevi’s character.

Suchitra also lost her mother a few years ago.

She had penned an emotional note on her social media account while bidding her mother a farewell.

She wrote, “My beloved mother Sulochana Krishnamoorthi left us last evening at 7.30 pm.

She leaves behind an ocean of memories and love

Amma lost her spirit and will to live soon after Nana passed away in March last year.”

“She would roam around the house calling out to Nana incessantly wondering where he is. Her mind never fully comprehended that he had moved on. She is united with him again at last…They are going to party in the heavens now. Amma Nana and my Suzie Puzie… beaming bolts of love to us left behind…”

She added, “Such beautiful condolences coming in from Ammas colleagues from KC college Mumbai where Amma headed the history department for almost 2 decades.”

“In an era where careers for women were not that common, Amma was a revolutionary. A warrior , the hardest working person i’ve known, a triple PHD in history. As famed for her academic achievements as for her cooking I feel proud to be her daughter.”

–IANS

rd/

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