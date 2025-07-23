July 23, 2025 5:00 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai teases new musical magic with A R Rahman

Subhash Ghai teases new musical magic with A R Rahman

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to social media to tease an exciting new musical collaboration with maestro A. R. Rahman.

Sharing a heartfelt note about their creative bond, Ghai hinted at something magical in the works. On Wednesday, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring him and Rahman. Alongside the photo, Subhash wrote, “The Magic of music happens only when divine creative soul -mutual love n true passion in search of excellence happens I agree with Rahman. My great friend too When we both meet - our souls speak. Nothing but music Let’s see what are we upto now? But only the magic I trust @arrahman @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd.”

Subhash Ghai and A. R. Rahman have teamed up on multiple Bollywood projects over the years, including notable films like “Taal,” “Kisna” and “Yuvvraaj.” Among these, “Taal” stands out for its iconic and timeless music, which continues to be celebrated even today.

Last year, Rahman and Ghai made headlines as they came together in Mumbai for a special screening of “Taal,” celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary. The event not only paid tribute to the musical masterpiece but also drew attention when the filmmaker revealed that Rahman had received only the ‘minimum fees’ for his work on the iconic soundtrack.

In response, the National Award-winning composer had reportedly smiled and opted not to delve into the topic, simply saying, “Let’s not go there!”

On the professional front, the filmmaker had announced his new project on social media. On June 30, Subhash posted a picture of Riteish Deshmukh and captioned it, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under mukta arts. A classic beauty. Can u guess the name of this beautiful girl ? Please do write (sic).”

The photo appeared to be from the 2006 comedy “Apna Sapna Money Money,” where Riteish portrayed a conman who disguised himself in women's clothing as part of his plan.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Unnati Hooda dazzles with upset win, sets up Round-of-16 clash with Sindhu at China Open on Wednesday. Photo credit: Badminton Photos/BWF

Unnati Hooda dazzles with upset win, sets up Round-of-16 clash with Sindhu at China Open (Ld)

Delnaaz Irani points out how looks still take priority over performance in the industry

Delnaaz Irani points out how looks still take priority over performance in the industry

Punjab Hockey League to commence from Aug 31 with largest ever prize pool

Punjab Hockey League to commence from Aug 31 with largest ever prize pool

India moves from mobile phone assembler to global manufacturing hub: Industry

India moves from mobile phone assembler to global manufacturing hub: Industry

Payal Ghosh claims South has more clarity & professionalism compared to Bollywood

Payal Ghosh claims South has more clarity & professionalism compared to Bollywood

New creche opens at Haryana Civil Secretariat, boosting support for working parents

New creche opens at Haryana Civil Secretariat, boosting support for working parents

Rahul Dev talks about evolving and adapting after loss of his brother Mukul Dev

Rahul Dev talks about evolving and adapting after loss of his brother Mukul Dev

Multidimensional poverty in India has fallen from 29 pc to 11 pc in 9 years: Minister

Multidimensional poverty in India has fallen from 29 pc to 11 pc in 9 years: Minister

Manish Wadhwa talks about exploring both wisdom and ego in 'Shankar- The Revolutionary Man'

Manish Wadhwa talks about exploring both wisdom and ego in 'Shankar- The Revolutionary Man'

Bigger canvas, shot across multiple locations: Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee shed light on grandeur of ‘Raktabeej 2’

Bigger canvas, shot across multiple locations: Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee shed light on grandeur of ‘Raktabeej 2’