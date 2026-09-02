Subhash Ghai says ‘Taal’ had newcomers like Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna: Music & visuals justified its story

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai revisited his 1999 musical romantic drama ‘Taal’, recalling how the film brought together relatively new actors Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna with veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

Emphasising that its music, soundscape and larger-than-life visuals were a significant part of its storytelling, Subhash Ghai took to his social media account to share his thoughts on the film and said that he has never viewed 'Taal' as something meant for small screens.

Stressing that his films are conceived as theatrical experiences, he wrote, “I cud never think of cinema for small screens as a motion picture director as my camera has to give an experience of soundscape n larger visuals to the audience in theatres on big screens only. So I can never visualise a story telling as a pocket play. Even taal had new stars like Aishwarya n Akshaye Khanna with veteran anil kapoor. But music soundscape along with visuals were larger than life n it justified its story. So the crux is BIG SCREEN CINEMA IS BK. So I am on it. (sic) ”

The filmmaker's post was accompanied by a striking Taal poster featuring Aishwarya Rai, now Bachchan in a white outfit against a red backdrop.

Talking about Taal, the blockbuster hit released on August 13, 1999, and starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, with Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in pivotal supporting parts.

Subhash Ghai directed, produced, co-wrote and edited the film, while A.R. Rahman composed its music.

The film revolves around Mansi, a talented folk singer and dancer from Himachal Pradesh, played by Aishwarya. She falls in love with Manav, the son of a wealthy businessman, portrayed by Akshaye.

Their relationship takes a turn when Mansi and her father Tarababu are humiliated by Manav's family after visiting them in Mumbai.

Hurt by the ill treatment, Mansi decides to carve out her own identity and destiny brings her to join Vikrant, a successful music composer and entertainment-company head played by Anil Kapoor.

It kickstarts her journey from a small-town performer to a celebrated artist.

A major part of Taal's appeal was its soundtrack. With Rahman's compositions, and lyrics by Anand Bakshi, it included songs such as ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’, ‘Ishq Bina’, ‘Nahin Saamne’, ‘Ramta Jogi’ and ‘Ni Main Samajh Gayi’, the soundtrack became a major success and remains closely associated with the film.

–IANS

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