Chiranjeevi sweats it out in the gym for Bobby Kolli's #Mega158!

Hyderabad, May 18 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi, who plays the lead in director Bobby's upcoming action entertainer tentatively being referred to as #Mega158, is leaving no stone unturned to deliver his best in the film.

The Megastar has released a video that shows him sweating it out in the gym to get into shape for the role he plays in the eagerly awaited film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the video, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits… Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony on May 21st."

For the unaware, Megastar Chiranjeevi is joining forces once again with successful filmmaker Bobby Kolli for a high-voltage entertainer backed by the prestigious KVN Productions and produced by Venkat K Narayana. The much-awaited project is slated to be formally launched on May 21.

The footage Chiranjeevi shared shows him pushing boundaries with relentless intensity, a testament to the transformative effort he’s investing to achieve a powerful new look for the role.

The structured training regimen emphasizes explosive power, functional strength, and exceptional stamina, hinting at the kind of high-octane action the star will be delivering on screen.

The film was first announced on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday last year.

KVN Productions, while announcing the project in August last year, had said, "It’s the #ChiruBobby2 STATEMENT that sends shivers down the spine. ‘The Blade that set the BLOODY BENCHMARK’. A MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets hysteria in @dirbobby’s presentation. Produced by @KvnProductions & @LohithNK01. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #MEGA158. ABC - AGAIN' BOBBY CHIRU."

The poster released by the makers to announce the project had an axe splitting a wall open, with traces of blood seen in the cracks on the wall. The poster had the tagline "The blade that set the bloody benchmark.’

This is the second time that director Bobby is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two had earlier worked together on action entertainer 'Waltair Veerayya'

--IANS

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