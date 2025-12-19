December 19, 2025 2:01 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai calls for a change as he highlights how greed is hindering the World’s growth

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai spoke out about the pressing need for change in the world. He emphasized that greed is one of the biggest barriers to progress.

In his latest post on Instagram, Ghai stressed that for a brighter and more sustainable future, reducing selfishness and prioritizing collective well-being must become a global priority. On Friday, the filmmaker shared a video highlighting the importance of reforming the educational system. For the caption, Subhash Ghai wrote, “If world wants to have a better future. We need to reduce the elements of Greed first Please listen to this video n think n think of new education in India first. Thank u.”

In the clip, an elderly woman could be heard saying, “The educational system should be changed. This is very, very crucial in order to change the whole world. And the whole world is a jungle because people are educated in a very bad way and we receive pseudo-knowledge and not real knowledge.”

“What is real knowledge? Is knowledge that make us better human beings, better physicians, better technicians, better lawyers. But when you look at the world, you see that every profession exploits the people. Doctors exploit the patients and take their money.”

“Nobody, we are not educated in a sense that we help each other and revolt together for our liberation. No, we have to re-educate ourselves. That's why when I go to my class, the first lesson, not lesson, the first topic I talk to my students, I tell them I cannot teach creativity. I cannot teach dissidence because dissidence also is a way of life. But what I can do is to undo what education did to you.”

On the professional front, Subhash Ghai ended his sabbatical earlier this year by announcing his upcoming film. Sharing the update on Instagram, he revealed that Riteish Deshmukh will headline the project and posted a throwback picture of the actor from “Apna Sapna Money Money,” where he was seen dressed as a woman.

The announcement post read, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under Mukta Arts. A classic beauty. Can you guess the name of this beautiful girl? Please do write.”

--IANS

ps/

