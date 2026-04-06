April 06, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

Sub-jr Women's National Hockey: Chandigarh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Haryana, Odisha win on Day 6

Chandigarh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Haryana, Odisha win on Day 6 in the 16th Hockey India Sub-junior Women's National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Ranchi, April 6 (IANS) Teams from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Chandigarh and Karnataka won in Division 'B' while those from Mizoram, Haryana, Odisha, and Jharkhand won their respective matches in Division 'A' on the sixth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub-junior Women's National Championship 2026 in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 1-0 in their Pool A, Division 'B' fixture. Anushka Gupta (41') scored the winning goal in the third quarter for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh beat Hockey Himachal 4-1 in their Pool B Division 'B' clash. Annu (7',14',52') registered another hat-trick to her name while her teammate Rani Radha (42') also contributed with a goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Khushvinder Gill (44') scored the lone goal for Hockey Himachal.

In the third match of the day, Hockey Karnataka enjoyed a commanding 6-1 victory over Hockey Gujarat in a Pool B, Division 'B' match. K.P. Sinchana (20',52'), M.M. Thaniya (2'), S.M. Kusumanjali (19'), Pretti Neelaraddi (22'), and Huggennavar Basamma Shivappa (26') were the goal scorers for Hockey Karnataka, while Parvatiben Gamar (31') scored a goal for Hockey Gujarat.

In Pool D, Division 'A', Hockey Mizoram secured a 2-1 victory over Chhattisgarh Hockey. K. Vanlalpeki (14',41') scored a crucial brace for the winning side, while Manpreet Kaur (27') scored the solitary goal for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Hockey Haryana defeated Manipur Hockey 4-2 in their Pool C, Division 'A' encounter. Radhika (12'), Diya (18'), Vishakha (42'), and Antika (44') scored goals for Hockey Haryana while Tongbram Reenu Devi (5') and Captain Devi Moirangthem Prinja (6') were the goal-scorers for Manipur Hockey.

In Pool B of Division 'A', Hockey Association of Odisha claimed a dominant 4-0 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Sweety Kujur (7'), Princess Priya Ekka (32'), Deepika Bage (49'), and Archana Kujur (59') were the goal-scorers of the match.

In the final match of the day in Pool A, Division 'A', Hockey Jharkhand registered a 6-0 win over Hockey Maharashtra. Sushmita Guria (14'), Sandeepa Kumari (22'), Shruti Kumari (27'), Pushpa Manjhi (36'), Saniya Tirkey (40'), and Pretty Bilung (52') scored goals for the home team.

--IANS

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