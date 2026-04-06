April 06, 2026 11:23 PM हिंदी

Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: UP, MP, Jharkhand win in Div A; Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka win in Div B

UP, MP, Jharkhand win in Div A; Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka win in Div B on Day 6 of action in the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026, in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Rajgir, April 6 (IANS) Teams from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand emerged victorious in Division ‘A’, while Division ‘B’ saw wins for Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, and Arunachal Pradesh on Day 6, which featured a high-scoring set of fixtures in the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday.

In a Division ‘A’, Pool B match, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-1. For the winners, Jaysan Kandulna (11’, 49’) scored a brace, while Sanjeet Bhengra (15’), Sukhu Guria (45’), Karan Kumar (8’), Sunil Bhengra (35’), Arpan Panna (41’), and Tani Ashish Purti (2’) contributed one goal each. Sanjay (53’) was the lone scorer for Tamil Nadu.

In a Division ‘A’, Pool C clash, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Haryana 4-0 thanks to goals from Nitish Yadav (10’), Prahlad Rajbahar (37’), Shahrukh Ali (50’), and captain Ketan Kushwaha (56’).

In Division A, Pool D encounter, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 6-4. For the winners, captain Ansh Bahutra (12’, 19’) and Siddharth Ben (9’, 49’) both scored braces, while Gautam Karan (37’) and UI Raiyan Haq (58’) contributed one goal apiece. For the losing team, Deepak Toppo (34’, 60’) netted a brace, with Winseti Tirkey (15’) and Abhinas Lakra (53’) scoring one each.

Meanwhile, in Division ‘A’, Pool A, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Chandigarh played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw, with Sanmukh Singh (15’) scoring for Punjab and Arjandeep Singh (20’) equalising for Chandigarh.

In Division ‘B’, Pool A, Delhi Hockey defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 9-2, powered by hat-tricks from Siddarth (2’, 44’, 45’) and Aryan (20’, 26’, 33’). Sushant Sehrawat (32’, 52’) added a brace, and Hitesh Kataria (4’) chipped in with one. For Uttarakhand, Govind Singh (42’) and Vicky Bohra Singh (51’) were the goal scorers.

In the other Division ‘B’, Telangana Hockey beat Hockey Bengal 6- in a Pool A clash. Amit Dayal (24’, 36’, 44’, 51’) led the charge with four goals, while skipper Yasith Jala Surya (58’) and Harsh Kumar (23’) scored one each.

In Division ‘B’, Pool B, Hockey Karnataka edged past Hockey Bihar 2-1, thanks to a brace from Rajesh Prateek Yarakal (15’, 33’). Captain Abhay Shah (6’) scored the only goal for Bihar.

In the final Division ‘B’, Pool B match of the day, Hockey Arunachal Pradesh secured a dominant 15-2 win over Hockey Himachal. Shashank Kumar (15’, 31’, 37’, 38’, 39’) spearheaded the attack with five goals. He was supported by braces from Mohd Ata (4’, 35’), Shubham Rajbhar (18’, 34’), and Himanshu Rajbhar (11’, 53’). Captain Ashutosh Pal (23’), Vishal Rajbhar (41’), Mohit Yadav (1’), and Shreyansh Kushwaha (55’) contributed a goal apiece, while Daksh (17’, 58’) scored a brace for Himachal.

--IANS

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