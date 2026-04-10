Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: MP and UP win semifinals, to meet in final

Rajgir, April 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh registered wins in their respective Division ‘A’ matches in the semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Rajgir, Bihar, on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh secured a 4-2 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. Deepak Singh (29’), Karan Gautam (43’), Gazee Khan (47’), and Siddharth Ben (51’) scored for the winners, while Captain Dhiraj Pal (36’) and Apurwa Chauhan (54’) netted for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

In the second semifinal, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a 6-2 victory against Hockey Punjab. Shahrukh Ali (11’, 32’) and Nitish Yadav (26’, 29’) bagged a brace each, with Captain Ketan Kushwaha (42’) and Rahul Yadav (42’) also finding the back of the net for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. For Hockey Punjab, Ali Razzaq (39’) and Rajveer Singh (43’) scored a goal each.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the final, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Punjab will face each other in the 3rd/4th Place match on Sunday.

Earlier, Day 8 of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar, witnessed Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh register wins in their respective Division ‘A’ quarter-final matches at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey clinched a 2-1 victory against Hockey Chandigarh; Hockey Punjab secured a 5-3 win against Hockey Jharkhand; Uttar Pradesh Hockey register a 6-3 win against Hockey Association of Odisha while Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana played out a 0-0 draw before the former clinched a 4-3 win in the shootout.

--IANS

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