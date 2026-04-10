April 10, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: MP and UP win semifinals, to meet in final

MP and UP win semifinals, to meet in the final of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Rajgir, Bihar, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Rajgir, April 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh registered wins in their respective Division ‘A’ matches in the semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Rajgir, Bihar, on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh secured a 4-2 win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. Deepak Singh (29’), Karan Gautam (43’), Gazee Khan (47’), and Siddharth Ben (51’) scored for the winners, while Captain Dhiraj Pal (36’) and Apurwa Chauhan (54’) netted for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

In the second semifinal, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a 6-2 victory against Hockey Punjab. Shahrukh Ali (11’, 32’) and Nitish Yadav (26’, 29’) bagged a brace each, with Captain Ketan Kushwaha (42’) and Rahul Yadav (42’) also finding the back of the net for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. For Hockey Punjab, Ali Razzaq (39’) and Rajveer Singh (43’) scored a goal each.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the final, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Punjab will face each other in the 3rd/4th Place match on Sunday.

Earlier, Day 8 of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar, witnessed Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh register wins in their respective Division ‘A’ quarter-final matches at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey clinched a 2-1 victory against Hockey Chandigarh; Hockey Punjab secured a 5-3 win against Hockey Jharkhand; Uttar Pradesh Hockey register a 6-3 win against Hockey Association of Odisha while Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Haryana played out a 0-0 draw before the former clinched a 4-3 win in the shootout.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Bijlani says, 'Don’t want to be repetitive, I want to keep surprising my audience'

Arjun Bijlani says, 'Don’t want to be repetitive, I want to keep surprising my audience'

Baloch activist writes to Israeli PM, slams Pakistan's role in US-Iran conflict

Baloch activist writes to Israeli PM, slams Pakistan's role in US-Iran conflict

Bayern Munich's midfielder Lennart Karl ruled out of Real Madrid clash due to injury

Champions League: Bayern Munich's midfielder Karl ruled out of Real Madrid clash due to injury

Priya Dutt shares special memories with Sanjay Dutt on Siblings Day

Priya Dutt shares special memories with Sanjay Dutt on Siblings Day

Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya meets Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare in New Delhi on Friday; reaffirms India’s vision for landmark Commonwealth Games 2030. Photo credit: SAI Media

Sports Minister Mandaviya meets Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare; reaffirms India’s vision for landmark CWG 2030

Spain has slandered our heroes, soldiers of IDF: Netanyahu (File image)

Spain has slandered our heroes, soldiers of IDF: Netanyahu

Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan seek action against those responsible for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' leak (Photo Credit: Chiranjeevi/X)

Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan seek action against those responsible for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' leak

MP and UP win semifinals, to meet in the final of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Rajgir, Bihar, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: MP and UP win semifinals, to meet in final

INS Trikand concludes highly-successful Mombasa visit

INS Trikand concludes highly-successful Mombasa visit

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' makers advise public not to engage with leaked content from their film; warn of legal action (Photo Credit: KVN Productions/X)

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' makers advise public not to engage with leaked content from their film; warn of legal action