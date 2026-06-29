Stronger India-US ties will benefit both nations: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) India's former G20 Sherpa and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that expanding ties between India and the United States would be mutually beneficial for both countries, as the US remains a key trading and investment partner while India is steadily emerging as a major global economic power.

His remarks come amid indications that US President Donald Trump could visit India early next year as the two countries continue discussions on a bilateral trade agreement.

Talking to IANS, Amitabh Kant said the government has consistently sought to maintain strong relations with the United States, which remains one of India's most important economic partners.

"The United States is a major trading and investment partner of India, and it will be mutually beneficial for both countries if India continues to expand its relationship with America," he said.

The former NITI Aayog CEO noted that the US accounts for nearly 26 per cent of global GDP and almost half of the world's market capitalisation, while also driving several frontier technologies.

"India's growth trajectory can significantly benefit from deeper engagement with the American market," Amitabh Kant told IANS.

At the same time, he emphasised that the United States must recognise India's growing importance on the global stage.

He said India is on course to transform from a $4 trillion economy into a $30 trillion economy in the years ahead as it advances towards the goal of becoming a developed nation under the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Amitabh Kant also highlighted India's democratic credentials and economic reforms, describing the country as a vibrant democracy that has undertaken some of the world's most significant economic transformations in recent years.

His comments come after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Washington is working towards arranging a visit by President Trump to India sometime early next year. Rubio is also expected to travel to India later this year to prepare for the proposed visit.

--IANS

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