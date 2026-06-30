Strengthening ties with India 'extremely important', affirms Japan ahead of Takaichi's New Delhi visit

Tokyo/New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, will visit India from July 1 to 3 and hold a Japan-India summit meeting with her Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"Through this visit, we plan to discuss further strengthening of complementary cooperation toward economic growth through investment and innovation, as well as in areas such as energy and other economic security, under the Japan-India Joint Vision for the next 10 years announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan last August, in order to strengthen relations with India, which is extremely important for realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific," read a statement issued by the ministry ahead of Takaichi's visit.

The Japanese PM is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday evening and will be accorded a Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday morning.

She is then scheduled to hold a meeting with PM Modi which will be followed by the signing and exchange of several agreements between both countries.

During her visit, Takaichi will also be attending a business forum. This will be her first official visit to India after assuming office.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, both sides are expected to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the MEA stated last week.

Earlier this month, PM Modi met Takaichi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France and stated that India and Japan will continue to deepen ties across diverse sectors.

"Had a great interaction with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. India and Japan will continue to deepen ties in diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

In May, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called on PM Modi in New Delhi and reaffirmed the vital role being played by the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific.

“Delighted to receive Mr Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. Reaffirmed the vital role of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

Motegi stated that, based on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next 10 Years announced during PM Modi's visit to Japan last year, various initiatives are being pursued in the areas of security, economy, investment, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. Furthermore, both sides agreed to cooperate in realising a strong and prosperous Indo-Pacific under an evolved Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

Both sides had confirmed that they will work together to achieve concrete results in areas such as economic growth through investment, innovation, and knowledge circulation, as well as cooperation in the field of economic security.

India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership and friendship between the two nations has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties. There is synergy between India's Act-East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision based on the principle of SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) on one hand, and Japanʼs Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision on the other.

--IANS

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