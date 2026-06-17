June 18, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

Stranded in Ebola-hit region, Gujarat professor to return home tomorrow after diplomatic push

Stranded in Ebola-hit region, Gujarat professor to return home tomorrow after diplomatic push

Bhuj/Gandhinagar, June 17 (IANS) A professor from Kutch district stranded in Ebola-related travel restrictions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been safely facilitated back to India following coordinated efforts by the Gujarat Government, Indian diplomatic missions and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Dr Amin Sama, an Assistant Professor at Shri R. R. Lalan College in Bhuj, was stranded for nearly a month in Goma after border restrictions were imposed between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo amid concerns related to Ebola.

According to officials, Dr Sama had travelled to Rwanda on May 15 via Kigali International Airport and subsequently entered Goma legally to visit a childhood friend, with plans to continue onward travel to Tanzania.

However, two days later, the Rwandan government closed its border with the DRC due to Ebola-related precautionary measures, leaving him unable to return to Kigali.

His scheduled return journey to India on May 31 was consequently disrupted. Dr Sama later approached the office of Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister seeking assistance.

Following this, the matter was taken up for urgent coordination, and the Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujarati Foundation (NSGF), operating under the NRI division of the state government's General Administration Department, initiated contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and relevant Indian diplomatic missions.

On June 10, formal representations were sent to authorities in New Delhi as well as Indian missions handling matters related to Rwanda and the DRC.

Officials maintained continuous communication with the embassies to explore safe exit options and ensure that all necessary documentation and permissions were processed without delay.

Throughout the period, NSGF officials remained in regular contact with Dr Sama, monitoring his situation and providing updates and guidance.

Dr Sama also informed authorities that he had not visited any Ebola-affected zone, was asymptomatic, and was willing to undergo any medical screening, quarantine procedures or immigration checks required by concerned authorities.

As his rescheduled travel date of June 18 approached, diplomatic efforts were intensified, with multiple follow-ups conducted daily.

By June 16, officials were informed that the Indian Embassy in Rwanda was actively pursuing the matter and that procedural clearances were progressing.

On Wednesday, Dr Sama was granted all necessary transit and travel permissions, allowing his onward journey back to India. He is scheduled to return safely on June 18.

Expressing gratitude after receiving clearance, Dr Sama said: “I have just received permission for travel. I am deeply grateful for the support and assistance provided throughout the process. The help during this difficult time has been extremely important to me, and I will always remember your efforts and generosity with gratitude.”

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the government remained committed to assisting citizens abroad in distress.

“Our commitment is to extend possible assistance to Gujaratis and Indian citizens who find themselves in distress anywhere in the world. Through coordinated efforts of the Gujarat State Non-Resident Gujarati Foundation, the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian diplomatic missions, we were able to provide timely assistance and support to a citizen stranded in a challenging international situation,” he said.

The state government added that "the case highlights its coordinated mechanism for assisting residents abroad through NSGF and central diplomatic channels under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel".

--IANS

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