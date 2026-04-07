Iran war: Kuwait urges citizens to stay indoors at night

Kuwait City, April 8 (IANS) The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has issued a strong appeal to all citizens and residents to remain indoors and go out only if absolutely necessary, citing current conditions in the country.

In its official Statement (18), the Ministry announced precautionary measures aimed at ensuring public safety and enhancing emergency response capabilities.

The advisory will be in effect from Tuesday, April 7, at 12:00 midnight until 6:00 AM on Wednesday, April 8.

The Ministry stated that the move is intended to maintain safety, support ongoing security operations, and ensure overall stability across the nation. Authorities have called upon everyone to strictly follow the instructions and extend full cooperation to security personnel during this period.

This nighttime restriction comes amid heightened regional tensions, including threats of missile and drone activities in the broader Middle East. Kuwait has been closely monitoring the situation, with its air defence systems remaining on high alert.

Similar advisories have been issued in recent weeks, asking people to shelter in place, avoid windows, and rely only on official communications while refraining from spreading unverified information.

The Ministry concluded its statement with a prayer: “May Allah protect Kuwait and its people.”

Residents have been advised to plan their movements accordingly and treat the directive seriously to facilitate smooth security operations.

No specific reason for the timing was detailed in the statement beyond general precautionary needs, but officials have repeatedly emphasised that the country’s security situation is under constant monitoring and that state institutions are operating at full readiness.

This latest appeal aligns with earlier measures, including automatic extensions of visit visas and activation of the national emergency alert system, reflecting Kuwait’s proactive approach to safeguarding its population during uncertain regional developments.

Citizens and expatriates are encouraged to stay updated through official channels of the Ministry of Interior and avoid venturing out during the restricted hours unless in cases of genuine emergency.

--IANS

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