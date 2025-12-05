States must work towards a Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat: Annpurna Devi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) States must work towards a Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Annpurna Devi, while launching the second edition of 100-Day intensive awareness campaign for a child marriage free country.

Devi pointed out the government’s sustained interventions, which have contributed to an improved sex ratio at birth, increased girls’ enrolment in education, and overall empowerment of women and girls.

The Minister further stated that the Union Government has allocated Rs 1,827 crore towards scholarships for girls, ensuring continuity in their education.

She also emphasised that India’s daughters are excelling globally, with girls comprising 43 per cent of the STEM workforce -- one of the highest shares worldwide.

“Child marriage is both a legal violation and a moral injustice,” Devi said.

“States and UTs must work towards reducing child marriage prevalence; making it almost non-existent,” she added.

The WCD Minister of State, Savitri Thakur, highlighted the community-led and grassroots-focused nature of the Abhiyan.

“Ending child marriage is fundamental to building a strong and developed Bharat rooted in social responsibility and collective vigilance,” she said.

Thakur also underscored the critical role of panchayats, faith leaders, youth groups, and community networks in timely reporting and prevention.

She also pointed to key schemes -- such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PMMVY, Poshan Abhiyaan, and One Stop Centres --which have strengthened safety, nutrition, entitlements, and support systems for girls at the grassroots.

She called upon the families and local institutions to ensure that no daughter is married before attaining the legal age, reinforcing that the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is a true Jan Andolan.

“The enhanced Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Portal now enables seamless access for over 38,000 Child Marriage Prohibition Officers (CMPOs) across the country,” said Anil Mallik, Secretary, Ministry of WCD.

He informed that citizens can track district-wise progress, view actions taken, and participate by taking online pledges. He further noted that over 26 lakh citizens and frontline functionaries have already directly taken part in campaign activities, reflecting strong public mobilisation and growing community ownership.

--IANS

rvt/