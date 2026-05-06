May 06, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Standing on road as ordinary woman at midnight to assess safety, Malkajgiri top cop harassed multiple times!

Standing on road as ordinary woman at midnight to assess safety, Malkajgiri top cop harassed multiple times!

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) Newly-appointed Commissioner of Police of Telangana's Malkajgiri, B. Sumathi, was harassed by nearly 40 men within a few minutes as she posed as an ordinary woman on the city streets past midnight.

In a bold move, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer stood alone on the roads in Dilsukhnagar past midnight to assess women’s safety during night hours.

Posing as an ordinary woman, Sumathi waited alone at a bus stand. According to police, within minutes, 40 men allegedly surrounded and harassed her.

Many of those who approached her were drunk, passed vulgar comments, and made advances. Police teams, which were deployed nearby, detained all of them. They were counselled and were let off after a warning.

The undercover operation by the Police Commissioner highlighted concerns over women’s safety in public places, especially during the night hours.

Malkajgiri is one of the four police commissionerates spanning Greater Hyderabad and its surroundings.

According to police, the operation was aimed at sending a strong message against harassment of women.

Sumathi was recently appointed as Malkajgiri Police Commissioner. Barely a week after taking charge as the first woman Police Commissioner, she made the bold move of posing as a decoy.

However, this wasn’t her first such field exercise. The officer of the 2006 IPS batch had conducted a similar operation as a young DSP near Kazipet railway station.

Sumathi began her career as a Group-1 DSP in 2001 and later rose through the ranks after joining the IPS.

She held multiple critical assignments across intelligence and law enforcement wings.

Before taking over as the Commissioner, she was Inspector General of Police, Special Intelligence Bureau, and earned praise for playing a key role in the surrender of several Maoists.

Sumathi, through her dialogue-based approach, is reported to have contributed to the surrender of 591 Maoists over a two-year period. She was also involved in negotiations leading to the recent surrender of senior Maoist leader Tippiri Tirupati alias Devuji.

--IANS

ms/vd

LATEST NEWS

Kabul seeks UN intervention over harassment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan

Kabul seeks UN intervention over harassment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan

Michael Vaughan slams England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over 'Ridiculous delay' in appointment of a new national selector.

'Ridiculous delay': Michael Vaughan slams ECB over late appointment of National selector

Asian Football Confederation bans Mongolian female football official and player for attempted match manipulation

AFC bans Mongolian female football official and player for attempted match manipulation

President To Lam's visit reflects Vietnam's commitment to deepen ties with India: Report

President To Lam's visit reflects Vietnam's commitment to deepen ties with India: Report

Polycab India's expenses jump over 29 pc in Q4, margins contract

Polycab India's expenses jump over 29 pc in Q4, margins contract

Randeep Hooda says Inspector Avinash S2 is a 'much more intense ride'

Randeep Hooda says Inspector Avinash S2 is a 'much more intense ride'

Alvaro Carreras denies reports of Real Madrid dressing-room bust-up

Football: Carreras denies reports of Real Madrid dressing-room bust-up

Priyansh Arya sits out as Punjab Kings elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya sits out as PBKS elect to bowl against SRH

‘Pitch wasn’t a belter, we adapted quickly,’ says Akeal Hosein after Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘Pitch wasn’t a belter, we adapted quickly,’ says Akeal Hosein after CSK beat DC

China limits foreign presence to shield its policies in Tibet from scrutiny: Report (File image)

China limits foreign presence to shield its policies in Tibet from scrutiny: Report