CM Stalin reviews rain preparedness, inaugurates multiple projects across TN

Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday reviewed the state's preparedness for the heavy rain forecast over the coming days, even as he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a series of welfare and infrastructure projects across various departments.

Amid a weather advisory warning of widespread downpours, CM Stalin convened a high-level meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai to take stock of precautionary measures in all rain-prone districts.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials from the Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Home, School Education, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Departments, along with senior police officers, participated in the briefing.

Officials apprised the Chief Minister of the steps taken to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, deploy disaster response teams, ensure uninterrupted communication channels between district administrations, and prepare schools, shelters and essential services for any eventuality.

He virtually unveiled the foundation stones for a series of new projects under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department.

These projects, estimated at Rs 79.94 crore, include infrastructure upgrades in temples under the department's purview.

He also virtually inaugurated completed works worth Rs 6.77 crore.

Minister for HR and CE P.K. Sekarbabu attended the event. In another significant initiative, the Chief Minister inaugurated new buildings constructed by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department across Tamil Nadu at a total cost of Rs 10.79 crore.

He also laid the foundation for new student hostel buildings to be constructed at an additional cost of Rs 38.85 crore.

These facilities aim to expand access to quality accommodation and support services for students from marginalised communities.

Reiterating his government's commitment to inclusive development, Stalin handed over the first instalment of financial assistance for the renovation of nine old mosques and dargahs.

Ministers S.M. Nasar and Siva V. Meyyanathan, along with Chief Secretary Muruganandam and senior officials, were present at the function.

The Chief Minister also presented awards to several institutions under the Social Welfare Department in recognition of their service, in the presence of Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan.

