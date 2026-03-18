March 18, 2026 4:43 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar reveals his Desi food philosophy: Haath Se Khane Mein Jo Maza Hai…

Akshay Kumar reveals his Desi food philosophy: Haath Se Khane Mein Jo Maza Hai…

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar shared his interesting take on food and tradition during the latest episode of the reality game show "Wheel of Fortune".

One of the contestants shared that during a date, when they ordered Chicken Tangdi, she began eating it with a fork and knife, leaving her partner a little confused.

Excited to know the host’s opinion on the matter, Akshay was asked how he would eat Chicken Tangdi. To this, the 'Airlift' actor shared that while he does not eat non-vegetarian food, if he ever had Chicken Tangdi, he would definitely eat it with his hands instead of using a fork and knife.

"Haath se khane mein jo maza hain, woh metal jo hain, woh apne muh mein daalne se maza nahi aata, uska maza nikal jaata hain (The joy of eating with hands, it is lost when one eats with metal utensils)", he added humorously.

Akshay further went on to explain that washing your hands properly and then eating with your hands enhances the entire experience, making food taste even better.

The 'Welcome' actor went on to paint a vivid picture. He described mixing rice with curd and dal, and then adding jeera aloo, some bhindi, and a little gobi, gently blending it all with the hands, and taking one bite for yourself and feeding one bite to your fiancé.

Refreshing your memory, during a previous episode of the show, Akshay opened up about his fondness for Gujarati cuisine.

“Woh jo life thi na, jo undhiyu, jo tuar ki daal, usme jo mazza hai na… humara Hindustani khana hai jo, Gujarati thali ka jo maza hai, edamame aur baaki kisi aur cheez mein nahi hai,” he shared.

The "Wheel of Fortune" airs from Monday to Friday at 09:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television and also streams on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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