Stable BJP govt can boost investor confidence in West Bengal: Sanjiv Goenka

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Industrialist Sanjiv Goenka on Monday expressed optimism about West Bengal’s evolving political landscape, saying a stable government led by the BJP could help restore investor confidence and attract fresh investments into the state.

Speaking to NDTV after election trends emerged, the RPSG Group chairman said the focus should shift from concerns over outward migration of Bengalis to creating an environment that draws talent and capital into the state.

He emphasised the need to build a business-friendly ecosystem where both individuals and companies feel encouraged to invest and settle.

Goenka, who was born and raised in Kolkata, said he has a personal stake in the state’s development and hopes to contribute to its growth story.

He stressed that policy consistency is crucial for industry, noting that frequent regulatory changes or reversals often deter long-term investment decisions.

He also flagged the need for structural reforms, criticising outdated frameworks such as the urban land ceiling regulations, which he described as obsolete and a barrier to growth.

“Clarity and continuity in governance will be key to rebuilding investor trust,” he explained.

His remarks came after BJP slated to win West Bengal state elections 2026 with a historic margin.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is trailing, pointing to a potential reversal from previous election outcomes.

The possible change in government has also triggered speculation over the BJP’s chief ministerial pick if it forms the government in the state for the first time.

Key contenders include Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur.

Other names being discussed include state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and former state chief Dilip Ghosh, along with leaders such as Nisith Pramanik, Agnimitra Paul, Roopa Ganguly and Shankar Ghosh.

--IANS

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