Ssanjay Gaggnani turns vegetarian after spiritual experience during ‘Hotspot’

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Kundali Bhagya fame Ssanjay Gaggnani, who is all set to be seen in his upcoming web show “Hotspot”, shared how he had a deep and spiritual experience, which led him to turn vegetarian.

Talking about urged him to take this decision, Ssanjay shared that it wasn’t a health choice but something far more deep.

Ssanjay, who has worked in popular shows like Kundali Bhagya, Naagin, and Vinny Ki Kitaab, said: “It was completely a spiritual shift. Not all projects change your career; some projects change you. While filming for my upcoming web show Hotspot, I witnessed what felt like a divine intervention right from the beginning of the shoot.”

He said he experienced a deep spiritual alignment with his co-actors, “who inspired and influenced me with their dedication and faith. Being a learner both on-screen and off-screen, I naturally absorb positive traits from people who are selfless and grounded.”

The actor shared how this phase brought him closer to spiritual practices and traditions. He said that during this time, he observed “fasts for the last two days of Navratri, visited the historic Chandrika Devi Mandir and a 51 Shakti Peeth temple, and performed Kanjak (Kanya Puja).”

“Kanjak, or Kanya Puja, is a cherished Hindu tradition where young girls (aged 2–10) are worshipped as living embodiments of Goddess Durga during Navratri. It symbolizes reverence for the divine feminine, where the girls represent the nine forms of Shakti and are honoured with rituals like washing their feet, offering food, and giving gifts. After completing this ritual, I broke my fast,” he said.

Describing the turning point that followed soon after, Ssanjay shared: “A day after that, I felt a significant shift within myself and decided to turn vegetarian. I’m deeply grateful to my co-actor and now a very dear friend, Aparna Dixit, for inspiring me and unknowingly becoming a selfless medium through whom I felt closer to God.”

“This is something my mother had always wished for me as well.”

The actor said it is a very personal choice.

“And everyone has their own journey and beliefs. However, I always encourage people close to me to eat clean, stay fit, and engage in some form of physical activity for at least 30 minutes every day,” he said.

Ssanjay said that the transformation has been both internal and powerful.

He says, “A sense of transformation has been deeply felt since making this decision. There is a feeling of being lighter, cleaner, and more positive. A stronger alignment with God and a deeper connection with nature and oneself has also been experienced like never before.”

--IANS

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