May 11, 2026 9:42 PM हिंदी

Srinath, Menon retained as ICC keeps elite panel of umpires, match referees unchanged for 2026‑27

Javagal Srinath, Nitin Menon retained as International Cricket Council keeps elite panel of umpires, match referees unchanged for 2026‑27. Photo credit: IANS

Dubai, May 11 (IANS) India’s Javagal Srinath and Nitin Menon are amongst the elite panel of match referees and umpires kept unchanged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the 2026‑27 international cricket season.

The decision comes after an annual review and selection process was conducted comprehensively by the ICC’s Umpire Selection Panel, which determined that the current group of elite officials would continue in their roles, reflecting satisfaction with their strong contribution over the past year.

“The decision to retain the Emirates ICC Elite Panel for the 2026-27 season reflects the consistency and high standards that have come to define officiating at the international level. Over the past year, the panels have demonstrated a strong blend of accuracy, composure, and professionalism, which is critical to maintaining the integrity of the game.

“What stands out is not just the quality of decision-making, but the ability to operate with clarity and confidence in high-pressure situations, across formats and conditions. That consistency provides assurance to players, teams, and fans alike.

“On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate all members of the panels on their re-selection. Their performances over the past season have fully justified this continuity, and we look forward to seeing them build further on these standards in the year ahead,” said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

The Umpire Selection Panel, comprising ICC General Manager – Cricket Wasim Khan (Chair), former English Premier League referee Mike Riley, former international umpire and coach Peter Manuel, and former international player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, reviewed performances before deciding to retain the existing panel.

“The decision reflects the ICC’s commitment to recognising and rewarding excellence, with the panels’ consistency and high standards demonstrated by members at the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and in men’s bilateral cricket across the previous calendar year.

“The umpires’ outstanding on-field performances, professionalism, decision-making accuracy, and third umpiring have contributed significantly to the quality and integrity of international cricket,” added the ICC.

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees (2026/27): Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka), Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies), Javagal Srinath (India).

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires (2026/27): Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Alex Wharf (England).

--IANS

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