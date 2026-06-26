June 26, 2026 12:32 PM हिंदी

Sridevi Apalla, Aegan-starrer Haiku's shooting wrapped up

Sridevi Apalla, Aegan-starrer Haiku's shooting wrapped up (Photo Credit: Vision Cinema House/X)

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) The makers of director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Haiku', featuring actors Aegan, Femina George and Sridevi Apalla in the lead, on Friday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to its X timeline, Vision Cinema House, which is producing the film, wrote, "#Haiku — It’s a wrap! What a beautiful journey this has been. As an actor, I leave this set with a heart full of gratitude, memories, and immense satisfaction."

The makers also shared a video that had clips of some BTS moments of the crew while shooting the film. The video ended with the unit posing for a picture and shouting "It's a wrap."

The film was recently in the news when its makers brought well known music director Siddhu Kumar onboard the unit to score music for the film.

For the unaware, 'Haiku' is the first film whose OTT rights were secured by a big OTT platform even before filming began.

Sources close to the unit of the film claimed that a 30-day rehearsal was conducted for all the actors of the film under the able guidance of acting trainer Rajesh, who is best known for having trained the actors of critically acclaimed films such as 'Madharasi' and 'Chittha', before the commencement of filming.

Produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under Vision Cinema House, the film will feature additional screenplay by Hari Haran Ram, who previously had directed the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Joe'.

Aegan, who plays the male lead in the film is known for his work in the Tamil film 'Kozhipannai Chelladurai', while the heroines Femina George and Sridevi Apalla are known for their work in the films 'Minnal Murali' and 'Court' respectively.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Priyesh GuruSwamy and editing by Sakthi Pranesh.

--IANS

mkr/

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