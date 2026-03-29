March 29, 2026 5:48 PM हिंदी

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake expresses gratitude to India for swift fuel support

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake expresses gratitude to India for swift fuel support

Colombo, March 29 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday expressed gratitude to India for swift support after 38,000 metric tons of fuel shipped by New Delhi reached Colombo.

President Dissanayake noted that India's swift response came after he had spoken about Sri Lanka facing fuel disruption with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call a few days back.

"Spoke with PM Narendra Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM S Jaishankar for his close coordination," Dissanayake posted on X.

On March 24, President Dissanayake and PM Modi held a telephonic conversation and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions impacting global energy security. The two leaders reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between the two nations and enhancing regional security.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated: "Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security. We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges."

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has raised concerns over regional stability and global energy markets, particularly due to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route.

On March 23, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath and discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict.

"A good conversation with FM Vijitha Herath of Sri Lanka. Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict. India stands committed to Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

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