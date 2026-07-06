Sri Lanka: Death toll from unrest in Negembo prison rises to 25

Colombo, July 6 (IANS) The death toll from the unrest that erupted at Negombo prison in Sri Lanka on Sunday has reached 25, local media reported on Monday citing details received from the police.

Authorities said nearly 100 people were injured in the incident in prison. The injured people were taken to the Negombo General Hospital for treatment, where hospital officials said that several of the deceased and injured had suffered severe gunshot injuries, Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror reported.

The violence started after a group of inmates allegedly launched an organised attack in the prison during the morning, according to security forces. As the situation intensified, security personnel opened fire to control the situation and disperse those involved int he clashes.

The latest unrest comes after prison officials had temporarily restored order after the outbreak of another unrest that started on Saturday, Daily Mirror reported.

Sri Lanka's Minister of Justice, Harshana Nanayakkara, expressed shock and sorrow over the clashes that erupted at the Negembo prison. He stated that he takes responsibility over the incident as it took place within an institution under his ministry.

Speaking to reporters, Nanayakkara said the unrest has been brought under control. However, he emphasised that the casualties could not be justified and measures must be taken to ensure that a similar situation does not occur in the future, Sri Lankan media outlet Ada Derana reported. He said that clash erupted between two organised groups in the prison, adding that prison officials worked to restore order during the incident.

"There is deep shock over the loss of human lives. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. We must go to the site, investigate what happened, and ensure that such incidents do not happen again. This is not about blaming anyone."

He said that it was important to find how the incident took place, identify any failures and take corrective measures.

"Instead of regret alone, we must understand how this happened, where the issue lies, and whether anyone acted improperly. We need to ensure these incidents do not recur," Ada Derana quoted him as saying.

--IANS

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