SRH captain Cummins fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over rate against GT 

Ahmedabad, May 13 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate during IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL, in its statement, said, "As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Cummins was fined INR 12 lakhs."

SRH suffered their biggest defeat by runs in the IPL after losing to GT by a massive 82 runs. Donning their special lavender jerseys to raise cancer awareness, GT delivered a masterclass to successfully defend the second-lowest total.

Put in to bat, Sai Sudharsan (61) and Washington Sundar (50) slammed brilliant fifties to power us to 168/5 in our 20 overs.

A 168-run total on the Ahmedabad surface initially seemed within reach, but an absolutely devastating Powerplay bowling display from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj blew SRH away, skittling them for just 86 in 14.5 overs.

Chasing 169, SRH were completely decimated by a fiery GT pace attack. Siraj set the tone in the very first over, dismissing the destructive Travis Head for a four-ball duck. In the second over, Rabada dismissed Abhishek Sharma and quickly removed Ishan Kishan (11 off 7) and Smaran Ravichandran (9) to leave the SRH reeling at 32 for 4.

Jason Holder (3-20) and Prasidh Krishna (2-23) relentlessly maintained the pressure through the middle overs. SRH captain Pat Cummins provided the only fleeting moment of resistance, smashing 19 off just 9 deliveries (1 four, 2 sixes) before mishitting a pull shot off Prasidh Krishna, smartly caught by Siraj at third man.

Rashid Khan (1-3 in 0.5 overs) provided the finishing touch, having Praful Hinge stumped by Buttler to wrap up the SRH innings for an abysmal 86.

The heavy defeat damages SRH's NRR and serves as a major wake-up call for their batting unit. Despite the loss, they remain in the thick of the playoff race but must bounce back quickly in their upcoming fixtures to secure a top-two finish.

--IANS

bc/