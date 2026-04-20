Squash: Suraj Chand clinches PSA Challenger Tour title in Chennai

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) India’s Suraj Kumar Chand delivered a commanding performance to clinch the men’s title at the PSA Challenger Tour event, defeating South Korea’s Jeongmin Ryu in straight games at the Indian Squash Academy on Monday.

The second-seeded Indian outclassed his eighth-seeded opponent 11-5, 11-9, 11-3 in the final to secure his fourth PSA Tour title, capping off a dominant run through the tournament. The victory also marked his fifth appearance in a PSA Tour final, underlining his growing consistency on the professional circuit.

In the women’s draw, Egypt’s Rouqaia Othman emerged victorious after overcoming Malaysia’s Harleein Tan in a competitive final. The seventh seed registered a 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7 win over the second seed to lift the title.

“We would like to thank our sponsors and partners, especially MYAS and SAI, for their support. Having an Indian winner makes it special,” said SRFI Secretary-General Cyrus Poncha, reflecting on the success of the event.

Suraj had been the lone Indian to progress to the semifinals in the men’s competition, showcasing his dominance right from the early rounds. In the quarterfinals, he brushed aside compatriot Om Semwal in straight games to advance comfortably. He then continued his strong form in the semifinals, defeating Hong Kong’s Wailok To 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 to book his place in the title clash.

Semwal had earlier impressed with a solid run, including a notable victory over Egypt’s Taha Elshafei in the second round before his campaign came to an end in the last eight.

Another Indian participant, Aryaveer Dewan, the reigning Asian U-17 boys champion, showed grit and determination in his opening match, rallying from two games down to defeat Sri Lanka’s Shamil Wakeel in a 71-minute battle. However, his journey was halted in the second round after an 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 loss to Suraj.

Currently ranked 134th worldwide, Suraj’s victory is likely to significantly improve his international ranking and reflects the growing prominence of Indian squash on the global scene. His achievement at the tournament underscores the vital role played by domestic training centers such as the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai. These centers are essential for developing new talent and offering a platform for players to compete at the highest levels.

--IANS

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