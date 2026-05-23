Aaradhya Bachchan joins mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) In the stunning picture going viral on social media from Cannes 2026, Bollywood megastar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen posing gracefully in an all baby pink ensemble.

Standing beside her was her teenage daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who complemented her mother beautifully in a satin red gown paired with a sparkling cape detail.

In another set of visuals going viral online, Aishwarya can be seen posing against the backdrop of the French Riviera and looked stunning in a pastel pink draped ensemble that featured sparkling floral embellishments and flowing cape sleeves.

Pictures and videos of the actress posing against the breathtaking backdrop of the French Riviera have gone viral on social media.

For the hairstyle and makeup, she kept her signature voluminous soft curls intact, and opted for a glossy makeup and statement jewellery.

For the first look at Cannes 2026, the actress walked the red carpet in a dramatic royal blue bodycon couture gown.

The outfit featured structured detailing around the shoulders and shimmering embellishments throughout it. Aishwarya had styled with minimal accessories.

On Thursday night, Aishwarya along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was spotted leaving for the Cannes Film Festival from Mumbai International Airport.

Both the mother and daughter duo twinned in all-black ensembles as they made their way to the French Riviera.

Despite being in a rush, Aishwarya was seen taking a moment to interact with a young fan waiting outside the airport and even obliged when the little boy requested a picture.

For the uninitiated, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had a long-standing association with Cannes.

She made her debut at Cannes in 2002 for Devdas along with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the movie front, over the years, she has delivered many iconic films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, Dhoom 2 and Ponniyin Selvan.

–IANS

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