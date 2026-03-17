Squash: Indian stars target home victory as Indian Open begins in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The second edition of the Indian Open begins tomorrow at Mumbai's iconic Brabourne Stadium, promising five days of intense squash. The tournament features a strong lineup of India’s top players alongside international competitors, with 30 matches scheduled in both men’s and women’s categories. Players will compete for PSA ranking points and the prestigious title.

The Indian Open, sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and organised by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), is a PSA Copper event with equal prize money for men and women. It serves as a vital platform for Indian players to face top international opponents at home and acquire essential competitive experience.

Much of the focus will be on top seed and defending champion Anahat Singh, returning after a breakthrough year on the PSA Tour. She will be accompanied by top Indian players Ramit Tandon, Veer Chotrani, Abhay Singh, and veteran Joshna Chinappa, all aiming to make a significant impression in front of the home crowd.

The tournament also boasts a competitive international lineup, including Yahya Elnawasnay, Nadien Elhammam, and Enora Villard. This creates several exciting matchups in both the men’s and women’s draws throughout the week.

Before the tournament, players Anahat Singh and Ramit Tandon expressed their views on the upcoming event and the increasing chances for Indian squash players to compete domestically.

Speaking on the magnitude of the tournament, Ramit Tandon said, “Players really enjoy coming to India because of the culture and hospitality, and last year many players on the PSA Tour told me this was one of the best events of the year. The facilities provided at the tournament are exceptional and playing at home also brings a different kind of pressure with friends, family and Indian fans watching the action. The Indian Open gives Indian players the chance to compete against the best and allows younger athletes to watch and learn from them.”

Looking forward to the tournament, Anahat Singh added, “I had a strong training period in the build-up to the tournament, which has helped me focus on improving different areas of my game. Coming into this tournament, the idea is to stay consistent with what I have been working on in practice and approach every match with the same mindset. Playing at home in front of Indian fans is always special, and I am really looking forward to competing at the Indian Open and giving it my best throughout the week. With squash set to be part of the next Olympic Games, tournaments like this are an important step as we continue working towards the bigger goal.”

As squash prepares to debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, tournaments like the Indian Open are becoming more vital in bolstering the sport’s competitive landscape in India. They offer players essential chances to earn ranking points and gain international visibility.

The action starts on March 18 with the first-round matches for both the men’s and women’s draws. The second round and quarter-finals are scheduled for March 19 and March 20, respectively, followed by the semifinals on March 21. The tournament will conclude with the finals on Sunday, March 22.

--IANS

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