Ankita Lokhande on celebrating Diwali in Bhilaspur: ‘It’s not about how grand the celebrations are’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande celebrated Diwali with her husband, Vicky Jain, and family in Bhilaspur.

He shared glimpses of their festive celebrations on social media. Alongside a series of pictures with Vicky, Ankita penned a heartfelt note about the importance of spending festivals with loved ones, saying that the joy of Diwali lies in togetherness rather than grand celebrations.

Sharing photos, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress wrote, “Bhilaspur wali Diwali Apno ke sang kaafi hai. Because at the end of the day, it’s not about how grand the celebrations are, but about the people who make every moment special. Family is our first home, our biggest blessing and the one place we can always return to.”

She further expressed gratitude for the little moments, shared laughter, traditions and time spent together, adding, “Some bonds are blessings, some moments become memories, and family will always be home.” The actress also extended Diwali and New Year wishes to her followers through the post.

The photographs show Ankita and Vicky performing aarti together, seeking blessings during the festivities. The couple also posed with their family members. Ankita and Vicky twinned in coordinated festive outfits. Ankita looked elegant in a traditional saree, which she accessorized with green bangles. She completed her festive look with traditional jewellery and a graceful hairstyle. Vicky, meanwhile, complemented her look in ethnic attire.

In another glimpse, the family was seen enjoying the celebrations and bursting firecrackers.

Ankita also shared a video featuring herself and Vicky bursting firecrackers together. Alongside the clip, she penned a romantic note for her husband, writing, “Years from now, I might forget the fireworks. I’ll remember how you looked at me. Happy Diwali from us to all of you.” The video offered another glimpse into the couple’s Diwali celebrations.

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021. The couple got married in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, attended by their family members and several friends from the entertainment industry.

--IANS

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